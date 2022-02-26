President Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan propose organizing talks between Ukraine and Russia - Zelenskyy
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26
Trend:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered him to organize talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy said in a video message, Trend reports.
According to the Ukrainian leader, on February 26, he held telephone conversations with the heads of several foreign states, in particular, with President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“They offered to organize negotiations with Russia, which is welcome,” Zelensky said.
