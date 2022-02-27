Hungary also to accept Azerbaijani citizens wishing to leave Ukraine – MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on Feb. 26 on 23:55)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

After Moldova, Poland and Slovakia, Hungary will also accept citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who wish to leave Ukraine due to the current situation, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry reported that Azerbaijani citizens who are in serious danger can leave Ukraine and enter Hungary in the following order:

- Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan can enter Hungary through the border ckeckpoints between the two countries, namely, Barabas, Beregsurány, Lonyay, Tishetbech and Zahony.

- The Hungarian side will issue a 15-day visa free of charge to citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan at checkpoints on the border. Azerbaijani citizens must show a travel document (passport) at the border checkpoint.

- Due to the humanitarian situation, the Hungarian side will not require a COVID passport and a negative PCR test for COVID-19 from citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan wishing to cross the land border.

If there are any questions, Azerbaijani citizens can contact the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Hungary via +36300901033 (for phone calls), +994552999012 (for calls via WhatsApp) and via e-mail [email protected] .

As for the evacuation of citizens in connection with the situation in Ukraine, one can contact the Operational Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Hungary via phone +36 1 4411960 and via e-mail [email protected] .

The Foreign Ministry once again appeals to the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, permanently and temporarily residing in Ukraine, who visited the country for tourism or educational purposes, with a request to stay away from the areas in which military troops and facilities are concentrated, stay at home or in a safe place and refrain from trips.