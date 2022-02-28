Head of Azerbaijan's Goychay District Executive Power relieved of his duties
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on the release of Mehdi Salimzade from his duties of Head of Goychay District Executive Power, Trend reports.
