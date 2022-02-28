Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 28 Society 15:16
Qatar Airways confirms grounded another A350 jet Arab World 15:15
Iran to open new transit routes to Uzbekistan Transport 15:14
Prosecutor demands punishment for Armenian nationals accused of terrorism in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar during trial in Baku Society 15:13
Head of Azerbaijan's Goychay District Executive Power relieved of his duties Politics 15:07
Azerbaijani drivers injured in shooting in Ukraine's Kharkiv - ABADA Society 14:58
Volume of Azerbaijani gas exports to Turkey disclosed Oil&Gas 14:54
Uzbek Commodity Exchange announces weekly quotes of commodities for export Uzbekistan 14:54
Azerbaijanis evacuated from most dangerous districts of Ukraine’s Kharkiv to border with Poland - honorary consulate Politics 14:47
Azerbaijan's ASCO terminates transportation contracts in direction of Sea of Azov, Black Sea Transport 14:42
Azerbaijan discloses priority specialties within state program for education at prestigious foreign universities Society 14:39
VTB Bank Georgia sells existing retail portfolio to BasisBank Georgia 14:33
PM Modi chairs key meet on Ukraine crisis Other News 14:18
Armenia's hostile statements demonstrate its true intentions - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 13:58
MFA talks upcoming evacuation of Azerbaijanis from Ukraine Transport 13:56
Ashgabat and Ankara emphasize huge potential for future cooperation Business 13:53
Iran's trade with Vietnam declining Business 13:50
Iran resumes diesel imports Oil&Gas 13:47
IRICA sees increase in transit of goods via Iran Transport 13:32
Loan portfolio of Georgia’s banking sector up Georgia 13:29
Iran`s TEDPIX drops 3,000 points Finance 13:27
Members of NGIC call for urgent Baku peace dialogue between Russia and Ukraine Society 13:27
Ukraine says its delegation at talks with Russia won't give up single meter of its territory Europe 13:26
Iran records surge in exports through customs of Kermanshah Province Business 13:24
Azerbaijan amends regulations on banking ombudsman Finance 13:24
Uzbekistan reveals exports by types of goods and services for 1M2022 Uzbekistan 13:18
Turkmenistan forms polling stations abroad for upcoming presidential election Business 13:17
PM Modi lauds 'people's participation' in strengthening Swachh Bharat Mission Other News 13:16
Number of flights from Iran’s Mehrabad International Airport up Transport 13:13
Tashkent to host high-level int'l conference on regional cooperation of Central Asian states in fight against terrorism Uzbekistan 13:06
Azerbaijan limits poultry import from several countries Society 13:05
Ukraine denies rumors about loss of control over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station Europe 13:04
One of Azerbaijani biggest private banks temporarily limits transactions with Russian ruble Economy 13:04
TAP may turn Italy into key node in gas infrastructure network Oil&Gas 13:03
Int’l Bank of Azerbaijan carries out transactions with Russian ruble as usual Economy 12:49
SOFAZ discloses foreign exchange portfolio composition as of 2021 Oil&Gas 12:43
Azerbaijan approves "State program for education of youth at prestigious foreign universities" following presidential order Politics 12:41
Ukrainian delegation expected to arrive for talks with Russia Europe 12:40
SOFAZ reveals amount of converted USD at auctions since early 2022 Oil&Gas 12:38
IRICA shares data on Iran’s trade turnover with EAEU member states Business 12:38
Ukrainian MoD reveals losses of Russia since start of military operation Europe 12:22
Azerbaijan's AccessBank opens tender for IT services Economy 12:15
Georgia's GDP growth up in January 2022 Georgia 12:14
Uzbekistan intends to further develop green economy Uzbekistan 12:12
SECO helping Azerbaijan in improving the risk management framework Business 12:08
Grocery stores and public transport start working in Ukraine’s Kyiv city Europe 12:06
Weekly review of trades at Turkmen Commodity and Raw Material Exchange Business 12:01
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20% Russia 11:59
Opposing side reduced offensive pace - General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces Europe 11:59
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 11:55
Georgia's sovereign bonds continue downward trend on London Stock Exchange Georgia 11:55
Azerbaijan is ready to share experience with Egypt in support for SMEs - SMBDA Economy 11:46
Iran’s exports via customs of Bushehr Province soar Business 11:37
Lending in Azerbaijan's Baku, regions up in January 2022 Finance 11:35
Turkish Cabinet of Ministers to hold meeting on events in Ukraine Turkey 11:33
Another group of Azerbaijanis to be transported from Ukraine to Romania on February 28 – ambassador Politics 11:32
Turkmenistan to host international oil and gas investment forum in March Oil&Gas 11:23
Iran, Uzbekistan to co-op in aquaculture sector Business 11:14
Iran sees significant spike in oil exports Oil&Gas 11:11
Petkim reduces short-term debt Oil&Gas 11:09
Iran seeks to increase economic ties with region's countries - minister Business 11:01
Uzbekistan to study experience of Azerbaijan in field of social insurance Uzbekistan 10:46
Belarus discusses platform for talks between Russia and Ukraine Europe 10:42
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale February 28 Oil&Gas 10:41
Georgia may expect fluctuations in national currency exchange rate - NBG Georgia 10:40
SOCAR’s petrochemical complex increases capacity utilization Oil&Gas 10:38
Azerbaijani currency rates for February 28 Economy 10:38
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 10:38
Iran eyes to increase crude oil refining at petrochemical facilities Oil&Gas 10:37
SOCAR discloses ongoing digital transformation projects Economy 10:35
Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia to further deepen co-op in number of fields Uzbekistan 10:29
Azerbaijani bank suspends operations with Russian ruble Economy 10:24
EU closes airspace to Russia Europe 10:23
SOCAR’s Petkim marks record income in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:22
Kazakhstan sees increase in pension savings Finance 10:19
Dollar exchange rate rising again in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 10:15
Uzbek Central bank shares data on number of bank cards used in 1M2022 Uzbekistan 10:06
Iranian currency rates for February 28 Finance 10:06
Turkmenistan and Turkey discuss trade cooperation Transport 10:06
Kazakhstan sees decrease in non-cash payments in January Business 10:05
Azerbaijani non-bank credit organization announces liquidation Finance 10:00
Georgia shares data on number of credit cards in circulation Georgia 09:58
Iran’s IMIDRO shares data on excavations carried out in country Business 09:54
Russian MFA said that Moscow intends to talk about peace during talks with Kyiv Russia 09:54
Iran reports increase in direct foreign investment in industrial sector Business 09:50
Kazakh Air Astana opens tender to buy diesel fuel Tenders 09:44
Iran's IRISL holds talks with India on North-South corridor Transport 09:43
Iran sees increase in imports Business 09:33
Price of apartments in Iran’s Tehran city increasing Finance 09:32
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 09:32
Iran shares data on auto manufacturing Business 09:30
Iran’s Shahid Salimi TPP boosts electricity generation Oil&Gas 09:27
Azercell continues to support its subscribers due to the situation in Ukraine! Economy 09:26
Iran records increase in electricity generation of TPPs Oil&Gas 09:23
Equinor to exit from JVs in Russia World 08:49
Azerbaijan's Agrarian Credit Agency to develop incentives for farmers in liberated areas Economy 08:41
Biden to discuss Ukraine with allies on February 28 US 08:29
Georgia sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine Georgia 08:10
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 263 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:58
EU approves decision to freeze assets of Russia's Central Bank Europe 07:49
