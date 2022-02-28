President Aliyev could successfully lead Baku Peace Process - former President of Mauritius

Politics 28 February 2022 17:45 (UTC+04:00)
President Aliyev could successfully lead Baku Peace Process - former President of Mauritius

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

President Ilham Aliyev, who has handled the recent conflict in his own region so well, can successfully drive and lead the Baku Peace Process on the situation in Ukraine, Ameenah Gurib Fakim, the former President of Mauritius (2015-2018), told Trend.

The world presently is living in very tense times. In the interconnected world that we live, what happens in one part of the world impacts the other part, at a speed never seen before, Ameenah Gurib Fakim said.

Azerbaijan provides a great opportunity to go forward with the Baku Peace Process, she said.

“Azerbaijan, as well as its capital city of Baku, by virtue of its location and history, by virtue of the way it has handled past conflict, represents a fantastic opportunity to go forward with the Baku Peace process,” she added.

Ameenah Gurib Fakim sincerely hoped that Baku will remain the force that will help spearhead this process.

