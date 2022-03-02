Relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia achieve level of strategic partnership - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia have reached the level of strategic partnership, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Serbia to the Republic of Azerbaijan Dragan Vladisavljevic said during an event dedicated to the Statehood Day of the Republic of Serbia, Trend reports.

"Serbia considers Azerbaijan one of its closest friends. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1997. During this time, relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia achieved the level of strategic partnership," he said.

The ambassador noted that total coordination on issues of interest has been ensured between the two countries.

"This is also proved by a significant increase in trade between Azerbaijan and Serbia in 2021. I believe friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia will become more intense in the future," Dragan Vladisavljevic concluded.