Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on her official Instagram page on occasion of Od Chershenbesi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1
Trend:
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared photos and videos on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Od Chershenbesi celebrated today in Azerbaijan.
