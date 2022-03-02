Azerbaijani MFA talks return of Azerbaijanis having document problems to homeland
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
The issue of certificates of return for Azerbaijani citizens in Ukraine without passports or having problems with documents has been raised, Spokesperson of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said at a briefing on Mar. 2, Trend reports.
According to her, it takes a certain amount of time, and the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan works and provides compatriots, leaving Ukraine due to the well-known situation, with relevant documents.
"Some time is required to prepare return-home certificates," Abdullayeva added.
