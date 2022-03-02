Azerbaijan will present draft resolution to commemorate Declaration on Right to Dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Azerbaijan will present a draft resolution on commemoration of 31st anniversary of the declaration on the right to development and in cooperation with United Nations Human Rights (OHCHR) will organize a series of events on this, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Bayramov made the statement addressing the meeting of UN Human Rights Council.

