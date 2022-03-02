Azerbaijan to submit new draft resolution related to Declaration on Right to Dev't - minister (UPDATE)

Details added (first version released at 17:09)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Azerbaijan will submit a draft resolution on the commemoration of the anniversary of the Declaration on the Right to Development and will organize a number of activities in this regard, in cooperation with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, Trend reports.

The minister noted that 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership in the United Nations (UN).

"Azerbaijan adheres to the principles of the UN, such as multiculturalism, and is committed to cooperating with this organization. As one of the founders of the European Court of Human Rights, Azerbaijan continues to support it," Bayramov said.