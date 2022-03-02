Low accuracy of minefield maps of Azerbaijan's liberated lands slow down mine-clearance - minister (UPDATE)

Details added (first version released at 17:41)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

The low accuracy of the minefield maps of the Azerbaijani liberated territories provided by Armenia slows down the mine-clearance process, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, Trend reports.

"The demining operations are underway, but people are still losing their lives. From the end of the 44-Day Second Karabakh War to the present, over 200 people have become victims of mine explosions in liberated lands," Bayramov said.

He added that the high mine contamination of the liberated territories hinders the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands.