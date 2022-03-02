Reconstruction of liberated territories remains one of Azerbaijan's priorities - FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version released at 17:28)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Reconstruction of the liberated territories remains of the priorities of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, Trend reports.

According to him, following the restoration of its territorial integrity, Azerbaijan began the reconstruction of the liberated lands with the establishment of an ecologically clean area, where projects of "green energy", "smart" villages and cities are scheduled.

"The end of the Karabakh conflict creates new economic opportunities not only for Azerbaijan, but also for Armenia. Reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories will be one of the main priorities for the development of Azerbaijan in the coming years. Thus, $1.3 billion from the country's state budget was already spent for this in 2021," Bayramov said.