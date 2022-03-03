New media law to expand scope of activities in media field in Azerbaijan - FM (UPDATE)

First version posted on May 2, 17:17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The new media law, which entered into force about a month ago in Azerbaijan will expand the scope of activities in the media field, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council.

Bayramov noted that the issues of strengthening democracy and human rights are on the current agenda of the leadership of Azerbaijan.

He stressed that the adopted law "On Media" will ensure the protection of the rights of media representatives, and the law.