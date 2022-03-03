New chairman of board of Baku's Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to dismiss Asgar Alakbarov from the post of chairman of the board of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Trend reports.

Shahin Seyidzade was appointed chairman of the board of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve upon another presidential order.