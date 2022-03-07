Information on death of Armenian soldier untrue - Azerbaijani MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7
Trend:
The information on the alleged death and injury of the Armenian Armed Forces' servicemen as a result of shelling by the Azerbaijan Army, does not reflect reality, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
According to the ministry, the purpose of spreading such disinformation by the Armenian side is to conceal the facts of indiscipline and its consequences in the army of the country.
The Azerbaijan Army Units continue their efforts to ensure stability in the region and prevent possible provocations, the ministry noted.
