Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
All OSCE observers leaves Ukraine World 04:12
Russia is ready to set up humanitarian corridors from 10 am March 8 - Russian ministry Russia 03:39
Three teens in critical condition after shooting outside high school in U.S. Iowa US 02:46
Turkish, Moldovan leaders discuss Ukraine developments, evacuations Turkey 02:06
2 UN peacekeepers killed, 4 injured in Mali explosion World 01:55
Indonesia launches visa on arrival service for travelers from 23 countries Other News 01:18
At least six die as Ivory Coast apartment block collapses Other News 00:28
452 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week World 00:12
Azerbaijan marks International Women’s Day Society 00:01
Fourth round of talks between Russia and Ukraine to be held on territory of Belarus Russia 7 March 23:49
Turkey to supply Iraq with electricity from next week Turkey 7 March 23:02
Iran envoy leaves as EU says time to decide on nuclear talks Nuclear Program 7 March 22:55
Negotiations with Russia show positive progress on humanitarian corridors - Office of President of Ukraine Other News 7 March 22:17
Third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine ends World 7 March 22:10
EU Council announces start of consideration of applications from Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova for accession Europe 7 March 21:46
President Ilham Aliyev makes post on Instagram on occasion of March 8 (PHOTO) Politics 7 March 21:15
Canada imposes sanctions on 10 more Russian individuals Other News 7 March 20:55
Kyrgyzstan, Qatar discuss issues of bilateral cooperation in civil aviation Kyrgyzstan 7 March 20:30
Iran Air resumes Tehran-Baku flights Iran 7 March 19:52
Information that Azerbaijani army fired in direction of Khojaly is provocation - Ministry of Defense Politics 7 March 19:34
Ukraine's application for EU membership to be discussed in coming days - Charles Michel Other News 7 March 19:00
Delegations of Russia and Ukraine begin third round of negotiations Russia 7 March 18:47
Draft resolution on Georgia’s fast-track EU membership presented to Bureau Georgia 7 March 18:30
Information on death of Armenian soldier untrue - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 7 March 18:04
Russia recruiting Syrians for urban combat in Ukraine - Wall Street Journal Politics 7 March 17:58
Iran to use startups for food security Business 7 March 17:13
Iran's to increase fuel export - deputy minister Business 7 March 16:38
Iran's oil exports rise Business 7 March 16:23
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 7 March 16:05
Shares of Georgian companies on London Stock Exchange fall Georgia 7 March 16:01
Azerbaijan confirms 149 more COVID-19 cases, 431 recoveries Society 7 March 15:55
Medicine prices in Georgia decrease significantly - PM Georgia 7 March 15:43
Slovenia to send thousands of Starlink stations to Ukraine Europe 7 March 15:43
Russian troops shell not only military facilities, but also civilian infrastructure in Ukraine - eyewitness Politics 7 March 15:42
Turkmenistan continues modernization of railway infrastructure Turkmenistan 7 March 15:37
Russia lifts restrictions on Georgia’s dairy exports Georgia 7 March 15:19
Georgia eyes launching animal products exports to Russia Georgia 7 March 15:19
Iran Shipping Line Company sees increase in cargo transportation Business 7 March 15:11
Russia reports a new low of 73,162 daily coronavirus cases since January 25 Russia 7 March 15:01
Iran expects considerable increase in exports to Iraq - official Business 7 March 15:01
Gas prices in Europe set new price record surpassing $3,600 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 7 March 14:59
National Iranian Gas Company to offer natural gas at energy exchange Business 7 March 14:41
S&P unveils forecast for Kazakhstan's economy dev't Kazakhstan 7 March 14:37
Singapore allows quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated Indian passengers Other News 7 March 14:36
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank warns customers in Russia Economy 7 March 14:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Economy 7 March 14:23
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to auction short-term notes Finance 7 March 14:19
Russia-Ukraine conflict to seriously impact on remittance flows to Central Asia - WB Uzbekistan 7 March 13:45
Foreign investment in Indian real estate jumps 3-fold during 2017-21 Other News 7 March 13:21
India to send 8,000 tons of wheat this month to Afghanistan via Pakistan Other News 7 March 13:11
Sea phase of Milan 2022 concludes in Visakhapatnam Other News 7 March 13:06
Over past period, Azerbaijani-French relations developed dynamically - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 7 March 13:00
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 7 March 12:58
Ukraine switches to wartime economy – PM World 7 March 12:58
Opening of transport and communication lines ushers ample economic opportunities for our region - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 7 March 12:45
France-Azerbaijan ties to be further strengthened in spirit of friendship, trust - France's President Politics 7 March 12:32
Azerbaijan - state pursuing independent policy based on will, interests of people - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 7 March 12:23
President Ilham Aliyev signs Decree on awarding Taraggi Medal to group of Azerbaijani women Politics 7 March 12:15
Turkish Airlines continues performing flights to Russia Transport 7 March 12:09
President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to President of France Politics 7 March 11:59
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani women on March 8 Politics 7 March 11:57
President of France congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 7 March 11:53
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 7 March 11:50
SOCAR discloses drilling work figures over last 15 years Oil&Gas 7 March 11:48
Kazakhstan Railways moving to electronic technology for transport of goods Transport 7 March 11:33
Coal market to be under increasing pressure due to competition from gas Oil&Gas 7 March 11:31
Gas production to become increasingly capital intensive Oil&Gas 7 March 11:14
US sanctions designed to mitigate impact on economy of other countries, including Kazakhstan - embassy Kazakhstan 7 March 11:10
Oil markets to remain largely subject to COVID-19 uncertainty in future – GECF Oil&Gas 7 March 11:02
Iran sees increase in iron ore production from Sangan Iron Ore Complex Business 7 March 11:01
Iran unveils name of top five countries in its imports Business 7 March 10:59
Georgia’s wheat supplies sufficient - ministry Georgia 7 March 10:51
Turnaround in sight for engineering, capital goods firms in India Other News 7 March 10:49
More than 15K Indians brought back in 76 flights under Op Ganga: Govt Other News 7 March 10:47
Iran signs agreement on laying of pipeline to transport oil products Oil&Gas 7 March 10:39
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 7 March 10:29
TAP’s technical forward capacity by March 13 Oil&Gas 7 March 10:25
Positions of Azerbaijan Army subjected to fire several times Society 7 March 10:20
Iran records surge in load/unload operations at country’s ports Transport 7 March 10:17
Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor plans to digitalize numerous services in 2022 ICT 7 March 10:10
Azerbaijani gas may help Europe to cover possible deficit Oil&Gas 7 March 10:08
Iran sees increase in tax revenues Finance 7 March 09:57
Russia's Rosselkhoznadzor allows import of tomatoes from number of countries Uzbekistan 7 March 09:50
Russia's Defense Ministry reveals delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukrainian Kherson Russia 7 March 09:45
GIZ talks current projects in Azerbaijan, eyes support to private sector Economy 7 March 09:43
Kazakhstan's joint venture opens tender for wells repair Tenders 7 March 09:38
Turkmen private enterprise cultivates orchards Business 7 March 09:32
Netflix suspends service in Russia Russia 7 March 08:56
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange discloses 3 trends since early 2022 Finance 7 March 08:31
NATO explains refusal to impose no-fly zone over Ukraine World 7 March 08:09
Australian leaders urged to acknowledge climate change as major factor in floods World 7 March 07:28
Congress seeks to ‘explore’ Russian oil ban - Pelosi US 7 March 06:44
OSCE mission leaves Ukraine World 7 March 05:53
French Foreign Minister underlines need to maintain communication with Putin Europe 7 March 05:22
Oil price surges to highest since 2008 Other News 7 March 04:34
14 dead in coal mine accident in China's Guizhou World 7 March 03:56
Truck maker Hino reveals years of faked emissions data World 7 March 03:12
IAEA removes one location in Iran from list of places under question Nuclear Program 7 March 02:29
Foreign Ministry of İsrael establishes donation center to coordinate aid for Ukrainians Israel 7 March 01:53
President of Ukraine honors several cities with special title World 7 March 01:19
