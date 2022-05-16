Azerbaijan amends procedure for attracting loans, issuing guarantees on its behalf

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed on May 16 a decree on amending the "Procedure for attracting loans and issuing guarantees on behalf of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by the presidential decree No. 410 dated December 18, 2018, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the document was supplemented by paragraph 1.2-2 of the following content:

"The clauses of this Procedure don’t apply during the period of the management agreement to a legal entity, which is the organizer of the lottery and (or) the operator of the sports betting and transferred to management on the basis of an agreement, the shares (shares) of which are wholly owned by the state."