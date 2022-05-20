Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with rector of Turin Polytechnic University (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Rector of Turin Polytechnic University Guido Saracco was held, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

An exchange of views took place at the meeting on such issues as the importance of the humanitarian sphere in strengthening the Azerbaijani-Italian strategic partnership, in particular the role that the Italian-Azerbaijani university will play, and cooperation with the Turin Polytechnic University in creating engineering programs at the Italian-Azerbaijani university.

The meeting was also attended by a member of the Italian Senate from the city of Turin, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Senate, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Italy Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Association in the Italian Parliament Senator Mauro Marino.