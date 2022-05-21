...
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 21 May 2022 19:21
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"As-salamu aleykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu

I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of your country’s national day - the Independence Day. I wish you good health and happiness, and the brotherly people and government of the Republic of Azerbaijan greater development and prosperity."

