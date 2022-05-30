Shootout between drunk Armenian servicemen on Azerbaijan-Armenia border (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 16:12)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. An exchange of gunfire between drunken Armenian servicemen took place on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, Trend reports citing the country's State Border Service.

According to the agency, on May 28, 2022, the Armenian media reported that a soldier of the Armenian armed forces was seriously wounded as a result of the alleged violation of the ceasefire by the Azerbaijani side on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. In this regard, the State Border Service officially stated the unlikelihood of the information.

"Our units protecting the state border (the territory of Zangilan's Razdara village) didn't open fire on the territory of Armenia (village of Nerkin Khotanan, Syunik province), where the Armenian serviceman got wounded," said the statement.

Meanwhile, following the surveillance conducted by Azerbaijani Armed Units, drunken indiscipline of Armenian servicemen was observed, as well as one shot was heard inside the tent at 10:37 (GMT+4), while two shots were heard at 10:45 (GMT+4). Thus, one person was evacuated from the tent.

Observations, photo-videos, and analysis of other materials showed that the incident had occurred among the Armenian servicemen.

"We urge the Armenian side to provide the public with truthful information instead of concealing the facts," added the agency.