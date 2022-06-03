Azerbaijan's military positions in Kalbajar undergo fire (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:39

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Armenian side is attempting to aggravate the situation on the state border with Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“Starting from the evening of June 2 to early June 3, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari and Ashaghi Shorzha settlements of the Basarkechar region using grenade launchers and large-caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Zaylik and Yellija settlements of the Kalbajar district,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, retaliatory measures have been undertaken by the Azerbaijan army. No human losses were reported among the personnel and military equipment of the Azerbaijan army.

“The Armenian side is attempting to aggravate the situation on the state border by using large-caliber weapons in order to divert the attention of the Armenian public from internal processes,” said the ministry.