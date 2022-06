BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Turkey will further continue to fully support fraternal Azerbaijan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted, Trend reports.

"Happy to see brotherly Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Ankara. Turkiye highly appreciates the exemplary ties with Azerbaijan, as well as ongoing regional processes. We'll keep lending our full support to brotherly Azerbaijan," the minister wrote.