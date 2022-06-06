Azerbaijan's FM delivers speech at event "30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with friendly and fraternal countries" in Turkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov addressed an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with friendly and brotherly countries, organized at the National Library of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Turkiye on June 6, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov talked about the high-level relations between Azerbaijan and brotherly Turkiye over the past 30 years. He also outlined that Turkiye was the first state to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan.

The minister noted that in accordance with the spirit of the statements of the great leader of the Turkish nation Mustafa Kemal Ataturk “The joy of Azerbaijan is our joy, their sorrow is our sorrow” and the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev “One nation, two states”, over the past three decades, relations between the two countries successfully developed to the level of alliance with the conclusion of the historic Shusha Declaration. The participants of the event were informed that as President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev emphasized, today the Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations have reached their historical peak and are at the highest stage.

Minister Bayramov stressed that Turkiye has always supported Azerbaijan's fair position based on international law, especially the political support provided by the brotherly country to Azerbaijan at all levels during and after the second Karabakh war. The support of the brotherly country was highly appreciated by the Azerbaijani people and the head of state.

It was brought to attention that the Azerbaijan-Turkiye alliance, which has great political and economic potential, is aimed at further strengthening peace and security in the region, as well as economic development in the region.

Speaking of large-scale joint regional projects implemented by our countries, the minister said that these projects in the fields of energy, transport and logistics have greatly contributed to the further expansion of trade and economic relations at the bilateral level, as well as at the wider regional level.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the events held over the past month with the participation of the heads of state, including the opening of the Rize-Artvin airport on May 14, 2022, the opening ceremony of the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan festival on May 28, 2022, and the high-level speeches made here clearly demonstrate that the current level of our fraternal ties does not need any explanation.

Noting the merits of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in the development of relations between our countries, Bayramov thanked his colleague in this regard.

At the end of his speech, the minister expressed confidence in the further development of fraternal and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye.