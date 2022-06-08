Armenia's provocative step demonstrates its insincerity in normalizing relations - MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:04)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia paid an illegal visit to Azerbaijan on June 8, Trend reports via the Press Service of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The provocative step of the Armenian side once again demonstrates its insincerity in the process of normalizing relations and overshadows the efforts of international mediators.

"This step was taken against the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan not only violates the fundamental norms and principles of international law but also seriously undermines the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the post-conflict phase. The Armenian side is fully responsible for this provocative step," said the statement.