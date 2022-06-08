Azerbaijan's defense minister meets Turkish colleague (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to the fraternal country at the invitation of the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkiye Hulusi Akar, in order to watch the "Efes-2022" international exercises, met with his Turkish colleague in Izmir on June 8, Trend reports via Turkish ministry's official Twitter page.

The meeting emphasized the issues of developing cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational, and other spheres were discussed, as well as the significance of the experience gained by servicemen in the joint exercises.