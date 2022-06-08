Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan watches "Efes-2022" international exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other Distinguished Visitors watched "Efes-2022" multinational exercises, Trend reports citing the press service of Defense Ministry.

During the night phase of the exercises, the tasks of neutralizing the naval mine and rescuing the ship seized by terrorists were fulfilled.

It should be noted that a group of Azerbaijani servicemen of the Combined Arms Army and the Naval Forces were also involved in the exercises.