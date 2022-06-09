US in dialogue with Azerbaijan and Armenia to support peace process - Ambassador Litzenberger (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 10:26)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The US is in dialogue with Azerbaijan and Armenia to support the peace process, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said during a briefing, on June 9, responding to a question from Trend's reporter.

“We are in dialogue with sides in order to find ways to support peace. We believe that direct contacts are of great importance. The US can play an important role in this process,” Litzenberger said.

“The EU is doing a very successful work in this direction, and we support it. Contacts are maintained at the level of leaders, at the level of foreign ministers. Working group on border delimitation has been set up. Opening communications is of great importance,” the ambassador added.