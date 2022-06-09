President of Turkiye attends 'Efes-2022' exercises involving Azerbaijani servicemen (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov watched 'Efes-2022' multinational exercises on June 9, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at the training range to watch the exercises as a distinguished guest.

The exercise participants accomplished the tasks of sniper shooting and capturing an important target. The tasks of assaulting a coastal facility were also fulfilled by marines.

Participants of the international exercises, including a group of Azerbaijani servicemen of the Combined Arms Army and the Naval Forces, demonstrated high professionalism.