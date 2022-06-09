Azerbaijani MFA comments on Russian Foreign Minister's statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The activities of the delimitation commissions set up by Azerbaijan and Armenia pursue the goal of delimiting the state border of the two countries, as it was envisaged, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports.

Abdullayeva made the remark commenting on the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference during a visit to Armenia that the issue of Farrukh village in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district will be considered in the context of delimitation of borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Will be updated