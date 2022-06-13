Azerbaijan to allocate funds for reconstruction of highways in Neftchala district (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 15:23)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on reconstruction of the Neftchala-Khol Garagashli-Shorsulu (7 km)-Hasanabad-Neftchala and Banka-Beshtali highways of the Neftchala district, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated 3.9 million manat ($2.29 million) from the Reserve Fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for reconstruction of the Neftchala-Khol Garagashli-Shorsulu (7 km)-Hasanabad-Neftchala and Banka-Beshtali highways with a total length of 10 kilometers, linking four settlements with a population of 38,000 people.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance was tasked with allocating relevant funds, whereas the Cabinet of Ministers – with resolving issues stemming from the order.