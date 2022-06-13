Chairman of UN General Assembly thanks President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:52

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Chairman of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid has thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

During a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku on June 13, Shahid noted that Azerbaijan is one of the most active member countries of the UN, and congratulated the country on the 30th anniversary of its membership in the organization.

The UN official highly appreciated the successful chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement and expressed gratitude to the country’s president for his leadership in multilateralism [in the joint and coordinated resolution of issues relating to many interested countries].

Besides, he welcomed the initiatives of global importance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic put forward by the Azerbaijani president and the work done in Azerbaijan at the national level towards the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.