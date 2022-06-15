President Ilham Aliyev receives US Assistant Secretary of State (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 12:44)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, Trend reports.

Karen Donfried conveyed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken`s greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state thanked for Antony Blinken`s greetings, and asked Karen Donfried to extend his greetings to the US Secretary of State.

The sides noted that the agenda of the bilateral relations was broad, covering energy cooperation, security in the region, the post-conflict period, the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and other issues.

The head of state underlined that Azerbaijan wants to see the South Caucasus as a region of cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of the issues outlined in US President Joseph Biden`s letters sent to him on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day and Baku Energy Week, as well as in his letter to Joseph Biden, in terms of developing bilateral relations.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

The sides then posed for photos.