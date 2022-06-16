First panel meeting held within IX Global Baku Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The first panel session on "Ukraine War, Resistance, Refugees & Reconstruction" within the IX Global Baku Forum was held on June 16, Trend reports.

Measures against new types of hybrid warfare, including cyberattacks, the organization of post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and a number of other issues, were discussed at the meeting, moderated by the President and CEO of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy Susan Elliott, Trend reports.

Speaking at the meeting, former First Lady of Ukraine Kateryna Yushchenko noted the need for a new look at world security.

According to Yushchenko, the consequences of current problems can also affect future generations.

Former Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said that the main issue is to end the war and carry out reconstruction and construction work.

The panel session continued with speeches of other participants.