BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Mines and other weapons [on Azerbaijan's liberated lands] remain a problem, they have 'polluted' the territories, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a letter sent to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in connection with the IX Global Baku Forum on “Challenges to the Global World Order” held on June 16, Trend reports.

Boris Johnson added that the liberated lands have the potential to become a new hub for culture, ecotechnology, innovations, etc.

Will be updated