BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. US thanks Azerbaijan for partnership in Afghanistan, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said during a briefing on June 16, Trend reports.

“I do want to give very sincere thanks to Azerbaijanis for their partnership with the US in Afghanistan. We withdrew from Afghanistan last August. It was a very painful one. Azerbaijan stayed with the US until the very end. That did not go unnoticed and it is very much appreciated,” she said.