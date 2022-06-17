Azerbaijan expects real steps from Armenia for signing peace treaty - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Azerbaijan is waiting for concrete steps from Armenia for the early signing of a peace treaty, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said during the 9th Global Baku Forum entitled 'Challenges to the Global World Order', Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan, for its part, presented Armenia with five basic principles that must be followed," Mammadov said.

Speaking about the relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, Mammadov noted that these relations can serve as an example.

"Our relations with Georgia are a very good example. We have implemented significant infrastructure projects in the energy and other sectors over the past 15 years," Mammadov noted.

He added that the acceleration of the peace process is necessary for the development of South Caucasus.