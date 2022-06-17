Azerbaijani embassy in France makes statement on Armenian provocation during screening of film on Karabakh (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 14:18)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The Armenians attempted to commit a provocation during the screening of a film about Karabakh, prepared by the French ERE TV channel with the organizational support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in France as part of the 'Year of Shusha' on June 16, Trend reports.

The embassy disseminated information on the matter.

The film shooting took place in January 2022 during the French TV representatives' visit to the Azerbaijani liberated territories, organized by the embassy.

"During the screening of the film, representatives of the Armenian diaspora in France, as well as a group of members of the Armenian FRA Nor Seround Youth Federation, known for its provocative activities, shouted provocative slogans, such as 'Shusha is not Azerbaijan', 'Karabakh is ours', in front of the building, and also tried to damage it, doing all of that trying to prevent the screening," said the embassy.

To restore order the police had to be called.

Despite the attempts to crash the screening, the 'The Path leading to Karabakh' film was premiered. It will be streamed on the ERE TV channel at the end of June 2022.