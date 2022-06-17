Global Baku Forum reflects successful foreign policy of Azerbaijan - Russian diplomat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The success of the Global Baku Forum reflects the successful foreign policy of Azerbaijan, Board Chairman of the Russian Association of Diplomats, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Igor Khalevinsky said at the IX Global Baku Forum on "Challenges to the Global World Order" on June 17, Trend reports.

"The Global Baku Forum has really succeeded as a venue for meetings of very famous public and state figures, heads of international organizations. This means recognition of Azerbaijan's dynamic, comprehensively balanced foreign policy," Khalevinsky noted.

According to him, the policy and personal initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev play a big role for this forum.

"This isn’t the first time I participate in this forum and I’m very glad to be here again," the diplomat added.

He also noted the prospects for the development of solar energy in Azerbaijan and renewable energy sources in general, adding that the country is one of the key suppliers of traditional energy resources.