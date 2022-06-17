Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. On June 17, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Ministers exchanged views on topical issues on the bilateral agenda.

Discussing the current situation in the region, including the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the parties stressed the importance of the full implementation of the tripartite statements.

During a telephone conversation, an agreement was reached to continue negotiations within the framework of the visit of the Russian Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan.