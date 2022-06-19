Chair of Azerbaijani parliament arrives on working visit to Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The parliamentary delegation led by Chair of the Milli Majlis (parliament) Sahiba Gafarova arrived in Istanbul on a working visit on 19 June meaning to take part in the Global Parliamentary Conference Parliaments and the Global Compacts on Migration and Refugees: How to Bring About Stronger International Co-operation and National Implementation, Trend reports according to The Press and Public Relations Department the Milli Majlis.

Azerbaijani delegation were welcomed at the airport of Istanbul by the head of the group of friendship with Azerbaijan in the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Şamil Ayrım, Azerbaijani ambassador to the Republic of Turkiye Rashad Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s General Consul in Istanbul Narmina Musayeva and other officials.

Working trip will last till 21 June.