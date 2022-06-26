Iranian embassy congratulates Azerbaijani army

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan congratulated the Azerbaijani command and army on the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, The Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan said on its Twitter page, Trend reports.

"The Iranian Embassy congratulates the Azerbaijani command and army on the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. Defense cooperation between the armed forces of the two neighboring countries is further expanding. This cooperation will guarantee peace and stability in the South Caucasus and the Caspian Sea," the publication says.