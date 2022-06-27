President Ilham Aliyev hands over battle flag to commando military unit in Kalbajar district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. On June 26 - the Armed Forces Day, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev attended a solemn ceremony to hand over the battle flag to the commando military unit as part of his visit to Kalbajar district.

Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov reported to Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev saluted the personnel and congratulated the servicemen on 26 June – the Armed Forces Day.

The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed. The head of state addressed the event.

Then the presentation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on handing over the battle flag to the commando military unit was read out.

Lieutenant-Colonel Fakhraddin Javadov received the battle flag from the Commander-in-Chief and swore an oath.

Then the personnel of the commando military unit took the Commando Oath in front of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief.

The Commander-in-Chief congratulated the personnel on taking the Commando Oath.

The servicemen marched to the podium with the battle flag under the accompaniment of a solemn military march.