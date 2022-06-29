Expert groups to be established to prevent shallowing of Caspian Sea - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. We share the concern of the littoral states about the current state of the environment, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the 6th Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian littoral states, Trend reports.

"We share the concern of the littoral states about the current state of the environment. Azerbaijan is interested in expanding cooperation to solve the environmental problems of the Caspian Sea. The successful interaction of Caspian littoral states continues within the framework of the commission for the conservation and rational use of the Caspian aquatic biological resources. The Sixth Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea is to be held in Baku at the end of this year. Today, at a meeting in a limited format, my colleagues and I exchanged views on an issue that causes particular concern, namely, the Caspian Sea becoming shallow. We have been observing this for many years and, unfortunately, the dynamics of the process is alarming. Therefore, we have already exchanged views and our delegations will probably continue to work in this direction in terms of creating special expert groups in order to identify the causes of such an environmental disaster and determine measures to prevent further the Caspian Sea from becoming shallower," the head of state said.