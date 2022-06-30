Azerbaijan has become key player in region - Chairman of Pakistani Senate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Azerbaijan has become a major state in the region, Chairman of the Senate (upper house of parliament) of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said at the Baku Conference of Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, Trend reports.

According to the Chairman, the creation of the Parliamentary Network within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement is an important event.

"Pakistan has always supported cooperation in the name of global peace, prosperity, and development and we considered this a priority of our political course. We must focus on a long-term strategy, not a short-term, also think about global peace," Sanjrani said.

Baku Conference of Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, under the motto ‘Boosting the role of national parliaments in promoting global peace and sustainable development’, began its work at Heydar Aliyev Center, on June 30.