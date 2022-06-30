...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan has become key player in region - Chairman of Pakistani Senate

Politics Materials 30 June 2022 15:20
Azerbaijan has become key player in region - Chairman of Pakistani Senate

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Azerbaijan has become a major state in the region, Chairman of the Senate (upper house of parliament) of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said at the Baku Conference of Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, Trend reports.

Sanjrani noted that Azerbaijan has become a major state in the region, pursuing a successful political course for many years.

According to the Chairman, the creation of the Parliamentary Network within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement is an important event.

"Pakistan has always supported cooperation in the name of global peace, prosperity, and development and we considered this a priority of our political course. We must focus on a long-term strategy, not a short-term, also think about global peace," Sanjrani said.

Baku Conference of Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, under the motto ‘Boosting the role of national parliaments in promoting global peace and sustainable development’, began its work at Heydar Aliyev Center, on June 30.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more