Azerbaijan approves list of VAT exempt import raw materials (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving the "List of raw materials and supplies the import of which is exempt from value-added tax (VAT)" and revoking the Presidential Decree No. 1654 approving the "List of raw materials and supplies the import of which is exempt from VAT" dated November 2, 2017, Trend reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan is tasked with solving the issues stemming from the decree.

The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan will also take the necessary measures to resolve issues stemming from the mentioned decree.

Parts from 1 through 26 and from 44 through 53 of the list approved by part 1 of the decree are valid until December 31, 2022.