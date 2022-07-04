...
Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar direction subjected to fire

4 July 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. During the night of July 4, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Zarkand settlement of the Basarkechar region of the state border using large-caliber weapons subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Damirchidam settlement of the Kalbajar region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures. Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, the Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.

