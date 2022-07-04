Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of Baku–Shamakhi–Yevlakh–Ashagi Guzdek highway following presidential order (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 14:17)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree allocating funds for the construction of the Baku–Shamakhi–Yevlakh (18 km)–Ashagi Guzdek highway in the Absheron district on July 4, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated 1.4 million manat ($2.29 million) for the construction of the Baku–Shamakhi–Yevlakh (18 km)–Ashagi Guzdek highway in accordance with subparagraph 1.26.9 "Allocating funds envisaged for state capital investments in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance was tasked with providing relevant funds, whereas the Cabinet of Ministers – with resolving issues stemming from the order.