Azerbaijani, Japanese FMs hold political consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Political consultations were held between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Japan, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Azerbaijan was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, while the Japanese side was represented by Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister, Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Central Asia, the Caucasus and GUAM Tokuda Shuichi.

Current state of relations between two countries, prospects for expanding and developing cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian and other spheres were discussed during the meeting.

The sides also discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan in the sphere of energy, including renewable energy, economics, humanitarian and other areas.

Mammadov informed the Japanese side in detail about the situation in the region at post-conflict stage, the process of de-mining the lands of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020 Second Karabakh War, also the restoration and construction work being carried out on them.

An exchange of views took place on issues of cooperation within the framework of international organizations, regional issues were discussed, including the situation in Ukraine, also issues of mutual interest.