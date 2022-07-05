Azerbaijan's Parliament discloses agenda of regular meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The agenda of the next meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament has been revealed, Trend reports.

The meeting will be held on July 8 and include following issues.

1. Draft resolution on the dismissal of Judge of the Baku Court of Appeal Elmira Naghiyeva.

2. Draft resolution on amendments to the parliamentary resolution "On the election of heads of working groups for inter-parliamentary relations of the Azerbaijani Parliament".

3. Draft resolution on amendments to the parliamentary resolution "On the composition of the toponymy commission under the Azerbaijani Parliament".

4. Draft law on approval of the agreement "On cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Russia in pension provision" and the abolition of the Law "On approval of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Russia on guarantees of the rights of citizens in pension provision".

5. Draft law on amendments to the Civil Code, the Civil Procedure Code, the Family Code, the Criminal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Code on Execution of Criminal Punishments, and the Code on Administrative Offences of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

6. Draft law on amendments to the Laws "On Courts and Judges", "On investigative activities", "On the education of persons with disabilities (special education)", "On the state duty", "On labor pensions", "On serving in the judicial bodies", "On physical culture and sports", "On ensuring the rights and freedoms of persons held in places of deprivation of liberty", "On seaports", "On preschool education", "On vocational education" and "On general education.

7. The bill on amendments to the "Charter of the garrison and guard service of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by the Law of September 23, 1994 No. 886, to the "Regulations on military service", approved by the Law of October 3, 1997, No. 377-IG, to the "Regulations on service in the customs authorities", approved by the Law dated December 7, 1999 No. 768-IG, to the "Regulations on serving in the internal affairs bodies of the Azerbaijan Republic", approved by the law of June 29, 2001 No. 168-IIG, and to the "Regulations on serving in the migration authorities", approved by the Law of December 4, 2009 No. 930-IIIIG.