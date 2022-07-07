Azerbaijani Army positions in Kalbajar direction subjected to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Zarkand settlement of the Basarkechar district of the state border using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Yukhari Ayrim settlement of the Kalbajar district on July 7, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the adequate retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units the opposing side was suppressed.