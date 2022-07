BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Azerbaijan’s Baku is hosting a meeting of the heads of the country’s diplomatic services on July 8, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

The meeting is also attended by Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Rector of ADA University, Ambassador Hafiz Pashayev.